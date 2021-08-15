Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
R Madhavan wishes father on his 80th birthday: 'I pray to always be reborn as your son'. See pic

Wishing his father on his birthday, R Madhavan also posted a picture of his parents. See here.
ANI |
UPDATED ON AUG 15, 2021 08:55 PM IST
R Madhavan awaits the release of his series Decoupled and film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

On his father's 80th birthday, actor R Madhavan penned a post saying the former taught him the true meaning of "dignity", "grace" and "unconditional love".

"Dear Appa-You taught me the true meaning of Dignity, Grace & Unconditional Love--led by example and someone I desperately want to emulate as a son, father, husband, son-in-law, and father-in-law. Happy Sadhabhishekam (80th Birthday). Your Blessings is my strongest force. I pray to always be reborn as your son," he wrote on Instagram.

 

Alongside the birthday wish, the Tanu Weds Manu star posted an adorable picture of his father and mother. Several members of the film industry, too, wished Madhavan's father on his birthday.

"Happy 80th birthday uncle," actor Rohit Bose Roy commented. Some of his fans too commented on the picture. One said: “You look just like you dad.” Many others wished the senior citizen a “Happy Birthday".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan is waiting for the release of his digital series Decoupled and movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

 

