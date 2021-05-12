Radhe: Salman Khan 'should have been a singer, composer', says Zoom Zoom singer Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan has tried his hand at singing in the past. The actor has sung songs like Hangover and Main Hoon Hero Tera. However, Iulia Vantur believes that the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star should have been a singer or composer.

The actor-singer, in a recent interview, opened up about singing two songs for Radhe, Seeti Maar, and recently released Zoom Zoom. During the chat, she revealed she and Salman have bonded through music.

"He loves music. He composes, writes lyrics, and I think music has been part of his journey quite a lot. If you think about it, he is a very musical actor. He has all these big hits, and music has been a part of his journey as a strong pillar,” Iulia said, speaking with Pinkvilla.

The singer said she feels fans love Salman for his music as well. "He connects very well with the audience, so I think that’s why he manages to express himself through music so well, and to choose those songs specifically. So yes definitely, he loves music. Sometimes I am thinking maybe he should have been a singer, composer… he loves it so much," she said.

Iulia recalled Salman's reaction to Seeti Maar. “He was surprised as well. You know, he always believed in my voice, and encouraged and supported me in this. It happened with other songs as well. I made him listen at one point, some songs that I recorded, he liked them, and was happy for me," she said.

Salman's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is set to release on May 13. The movie was initially slated to release in 2020. However, the movie was delayed for a year owing to the pandemic. Salman had initially planned to release it on the big screen, however, the team has opted to release the movie on the digital platform.