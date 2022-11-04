Radhika Apte: 'I wanted to do a lot of different kinds of work in Hindi films but I didn't get it'

Radhika Apte has said that she wanted to do diverse work in Hindi films, but could not. She added that her work on OTT has enabled her to do that now and she has a few international projects in her kitty, thanks to her digital stint. (Also read: Radhika Apte recalls Shor's team spread rumours about her dating Tusshar Kapoor)

Having made her debut in Hindi films in 2005 with Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi, Radhika Apte went on to feature in movies such as Antaheen, Badlapur, Hunterrr, and Manjhi - The Mountain Man. She often received critical acclaim for her performances.

Talking about not binding herself in a popular image, Radhika told Prabhat Khabar, “There is an image associated with actors in our Hindi film industry. An actor must come in Mercedes (car), an actor will arrive late, an actor must not repeat dresses (and so on). I had a problem with these from day one. If I like my sandal, I will repeat it, I do not want to wear four different kinds of sandals. I do not want to iron my dresses everyday, or blow dry my hair everyday. I want to act as I love that, not the other things that come with it.” She also questioned actors who want to work in films only, saying that the platform must not matter to an actor.

Radhika Apte added that not living up to the image of an actor has had an impact on her career and said, “Yes, that has affected my career. I wanted to do a lot of different kinds of work in Hindi films but I did not get that. Now, the doors for international films have opened for me after I got work in OTT. I have three international projects right now.”

Radhika is currently awaiting the release of Netflix film Monica O My Darling directed by Vasan Bala. It also features Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles. The film is all set for a digital release on Netflix on November 11.

