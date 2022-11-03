Radhika Apte says she wanted a bigger role in Vikram Vedha: 'I did it as I wanted to work with the directors'

Radhika Apte was recently seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha and she essayed the role of Saif Ali Khan's (Vikram) onscreen wife. In a new interview, she has now said that she wished she had a bigger role in the film even though she hs no complaints with her overall experience. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan delayed Vikram Vedha shoot so Rohit Saraf could join movie)

Radhika essayed the role of advocate Priya in Vikram Vedha. The film focussed on the male lead characters--Saif and Hrithik Roshan--and Radhika had a small part to play in the narrative.

Asked why she did Vikram Vedha despite hers being a small role, Radhika told Prabhat Khabar, “I did the film as I wanted to work with the directors Pushkar and Gayatri. By the way, the overall experience matters more to me. I have rejected many films that had my role at the centre but I did not like the script. Yes, but I did wish that I had a bigger role in that (Vikram Vedha) film.”

Released in September, Vikram Vedha was a remake of Gayatri and Pushkar's 2017 Tamil film of the same. The story is inspired by the Indian folktale of Vikram and Baital that traces grey areas of morality. R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi played the roles in the original 2017 film alongside Shraddha Srinath, Kathir and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

The Hindi film featured Saif and Radhika alongside Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani. The film did average business at the ticket windows and received mixed reviews from the critics.

Radhika is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Netflix's Monica O My Darling. She stars alongside Huma Qureshi and Rajkummar Rao in the film set for a digital premiere on November 11.

