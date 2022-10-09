R Madhavan wishes sister Devika on her birthday, calls it 'a privilege being your brother for 50 years'. See post

Actor R Madhavan wished his sister Devika on her 50th birthday with an unseen picture. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Madhavan penned a long note calling Devika 'one of the most generous caring and nicest souls'. The picture featured Devika, Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje smiling and posing for the camera. Madhavan clicked the selfie while Devika and Sarita posed behind him. (Also Read | R Madhavan replies to troll who threatened to unfollow him for sharing pic with Ranveer Singh)

Sharing the picture, Madhavan captioned the post, "Wishing a Happy 50th Birthday to one of the most generous caring and nicest souls I have ever known. Someone who works tirelessly for everybody else without expecting a whisper of gratitude."

He also added, "It's been such a privilege being your brother for 50 years and I pray for 50 more for the sake of everybody else in this family. Devika you are an inspiration and even though I may not show or say it enough, you’ve always been one. Love you Tangachhi. (red heart, thumbs up and hug emojis) Happy Birthday again."

Reacting to the pictures, fans also wished Devika. A person wrote, "Wishing Devika a very Happy Birthday!!! Lots of love and bestest wishes for health and happiness always." Another fan said, "Happy birthday to you Devika...God bless you two siblings." An Instagram user wrote, "Ohhh those eyes!! Can see the resemblance. Happy 50th to your beautiful sister." A comment read, "Cuteness overloaded."

Fans saw Madhavan last in Dhokha alongside Apaarshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumar, and Khushalii Kumar. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, Dhoka is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma. The film release on September 23.

Earlier this year, Madhavan made his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Recently, he spoke about being a director. As quoted by news agency ANI, Madhavan had said, "I'm a by chance director... so for me to say that I look forward to directing another film, it has to come within my heart or a story that I relate to but for the moment I'm enjoying doing films like this one - Dhokha for instance. The audience is mature and very demanding in today's time and age and you take a lot of money from them and they put in a lot of effort to come and watch the film...and on top of that if you irritate them you're not in a good light then."

