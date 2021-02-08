Radhika Apte: Now because of the OTTs, we know what people like and what they don’t

Emerging as an important medium in the country, the digital platforms have taken the entertainment industry here by storm. Radhika Apte, a known name in the OTT scheme of things, says this was bound to happen because of the wider scope of the medium.

“It is the most convenient platform right now, around the globe and it has its advantages and that is why I think it has worked wonders,” she says.

On whether the emergence of the platform will shake things up in Bollywood, the actor says she is not sure about what kind of changes it might bring.

“I don’t know how. It is about enjoying what you want to watch so there is a chance of better content to be made and that is a great situation to be in. We now actually know what people really like and don’t like because of the OTTs,” adds the 35-year-old.

Apte, who is now back in Mumbai after her long stay in London because of the pandemic, says while content has become superior on OTTs over the years, there is a fear that she has.

“I believe it has brought healthy competition because you have to match the quality that is going on globally in a way. Having said that, we now see there are also mainstream films that are releasing on OTT platforms, which were originally about stuff high on content. Now we see it become mainstream in some way. So we still have to see for a few more years to see what is going to happen on OTTS,” shares the Raat Akeli Hai (2020) actor.

Doe she also feel that there will be a case of too much and too many people dabbling with the OTT medium in the coming time?

“I am not fortune teller, I actually don’t know. I am not even a producer. I don’t know how contracts are made, what is the criteria. It is rather difficult for me to say these things,” she adds.