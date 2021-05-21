Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Radhika Apte receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine: ‘Jabbed finally’
bollywood

Radhika Apte receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine: ‘Jabbed finally’

Radhika Apte took to her Instagram and shared a picture after she got vaccinated.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 08:35 PM IST
This was Radhika Apte's first vaccine shot.

Actor Radhika Apte on Friday informed that she has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself after getting vaccinated. The snap features Radhika wearing a blue coloured face mask as she signalled a flexed arm-hand sign to the camera.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "JABBED #finally #vaccination."

The actor joins a long list of stars to be vaccinated recently. Names include Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, among others.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people. In Bollywood too an number of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Also read: Phoebe Dynevor on Rege-Jean Page's exit from Bridgerton: ‘It's sad to see Page go’

India registered a total of 2,60,31,991 new confirmed Covid-19 cases; 2,27,12,735 recoveries, 30,27,925 active cases and 2,91,331 deaths in last 24 hours in the country, as per the union health ministry data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
radhika apte covid-19 india covid 19 vaccine

Related Stories

web series

Phoebe Dynevor on Rege-Jean Page's exit from Bridgerton: ‘It's sad to see Page go’

PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 08:20 PM IST
hollywood

Kevin Feige regrets casting Tilda Swinton in Doctor Strange: 'Thought we were being so smart'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 07:46 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP