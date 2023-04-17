Radhika Apte says she has worked on films where scripts are changed last minute: 'It's not in my control'

Radhika Apte's latest project is the Zee5 film Mrs Undercover in which she plays a former special agent who has retired and settled down in domesticity. Directed by Anushree Mehta, the comedy-drama also stars Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma. The actor spoke about the difficult situations that actors find themselves in when they say yes to a project, see the script and find it objectionable. She went on to explain that while certain things are covered in a contract, not every actor can just walk away from a project. (Also read: Mrs. Undercover review: Radhika Apte's spy comedy is a clueless, tonal misfire)

Last year, Radhika Apte was seen in the films Forensic, Vikram Vedha and Monica, O My Darling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor has worked in several industries including Bengali, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. These days she is primarily seen in Hindi projects. Radhika divides her time between her London and Indian homes. She also stated that she wants to try spending her time writing as well. She co-wrote a segment in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories in 2018 in which she also acted as the lead.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Radhika shared how sometimes actors find themselves in a corner when a project they're on suddenly changes direction. She explained, "I find it difficult when they don't give you the script and it comes much later and there are lots of things you would have had a problem with... but now you're shooting. I've had films where scripts were changed so last minute. And you're like I don't agree with this, but you have no option because the whole unit is standing and waiting. Even though things are in your contract, things don't go as per the contract."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, "It's very hard. Sometimes people don't like what they watch and they come to you and say, how could you do a film like that? You think it's easy? It's not in my control. Some many actors don't have the control, the authority and ability to just walk away and say I'm not going to do it."

Last year, she was seen in the films Forensic, Vikram Vedha and Monica, O My Darling. In the interview, the actor also revealed that she completed a British film and will announce a Hindi and an American project soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.