Radhika Apte says she was asked to pad her chest and butt on a South Indian film: ‘How much rounder will you make?’

Radhika Apte has acted in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam. The actor shared that she had a particularly ‘difficult time’ working in some of the South Indian films, but did not give away any names. In a conversation with Saali Mohabbat co-star Divyenndu Sharma for Screen, Radhika recalled that she was once asked to add padding on her breasts and on her bum for the film. (Also read: 'The awful producers didn’t put me up, didn’t pay me': Radhika Apte on her traumatic film debut) Radhika Apte talked about her experience on working in a film from South India.(Photo: Instagram)

What Radhika said

During the chat, Radhika said, “I did some South Indian films because I really needed money. The thing is there is such good cinema also, especially in South India. I am not trying to blanket South Indian films because there is incredible cinema in each industry.”

‘They were like, ‘More padding amma!’’

She added, “But in some of the films I did I had a really difficult time. I remember in fact that on this one film I did, I realised I was the only woman on set when were shooting in this small town. They wanted to add more padding on my bum and my breasts. They were like, ‘More padding amma!’ and I was like how much more padding? ‘How much rounder will you make somebody?’ So I said that tell the director, ‘No padding.’ I was the only woman! I had no manager, no agent, the team was all men! That was the first time I realised oh my goodness!”

Radhika has worked in Tamil films like All in All Azhagu Raja, Vetri Selvan and Kabali. She also acted in a Telugu film called Legend, opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Radhika was most recently seen in two OTT releases, Saali Mohabbat which released on Zee5, and Raat Akeli Hai- The Bansal Murders which is out on Netflix.