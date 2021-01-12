Radhika Madan: Lohri will be a bit pheeka this year!

Usually Radhika Madan looking forward to celebrating Lohri in Delhi with family and friends. But this year, she couldn’t, so she will be in the city. “This year, luckily mum and dad are here so, we will celebrate together. It will be my first Lohri in Mumbai. Usually, Covid nahin hota hai (laughs), toh bahut maza aata hai. We have dhol and dancing, and we prepare for the bonfire, get some wood and offerings. I look forward to meeting cousins and relatives, enjoy going round the fire, offering peanuts and even playing around. It is a fun and cozy celebration,” she shares.

Madan admits that she will miss the energy and fun this year but is happy that her parents are in town for Lohri and will also help her with house-hunting. “One of memorable Lohris was three years ago when my brother, who lives in Toronto surprised us with a visit and we had a huge celebration with my grandparents. This year, due to Covid-19, it would be a bit pheeka,” she says.

The Angrezi Medium (2020) actor loves the winter and was in Delhi last month to attend a friend’s wedding. “Winters are enjoyable in Delhi and I love them. Par mujhe bahut chubi thand is baar. It was tough to be in sleeveless outfits in Delhi winter during the wedding, par style jhaadna tha, whereas in Mumbai, I go for a run in my shorts and Tshirt during this time. And the watchman in my building is dressed in a monkey cap, sweater and has a small fire next to his chair. I am sure it is as odd for him to see me in shorts as it is for me to see him all covered up (laughs),” she says comparing the weather in the two cities. .

