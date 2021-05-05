IND USA
Radhika Madan shared a picture as she got her vaccine shot.(Instagram)
bollywood

Radhika Madan receives Covid-19 vaccine shot, urges everyone to register

  • Not only did Radhika Madan share information that she had taken the vaccination shots, she mentioned that everybody should continue following Covid-19 norms.
ANI |
UPDATED ON MAY 05, 2021 03:26 PM IST

Actor Radhika Madan informed her fans that she got vaccinated against the coronavirus on Wednesday, and also urged everyone to register for the same with a social media post.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Radhika shared a picture of herself getting vaccinated at a dispensary. In the caption, she wrote, "One step at a time #Vaccinated".


She further urged everyone to get themselves registered for their shot and while adhering to all the precautions and discipline at the vaccination centres.

"Wear double mask, sanitize your hands, maintain distance and don't panic. Don't forget to get a good night's sleep the day before and stay well hydrated #FightCorona," Radhika concluded.

Earlier stars like Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, Satish Shah and others had also received the vaccination shots.

Also read: Karan Patel calls Kangana Ranaut ‘most hilarious stand-up comedian’ after her comments on oxygen

Bollywood actors are constantly striving to create awareness against Covid-19 as well as offering assistance in arranging necessities via their social media.

Imparting hope in these unprecedented times, celebrities have united to spread positivity and awareness pleading everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing as well get vaccinated to help eradicate the virus.


covid-19 covid-19 vaccine radhika madan bollywood

