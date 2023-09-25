Raghav Chadha decks up in ivory sherwani for wedding with Parineeti Chopra. Watch video

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are finally married. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur on Sunday. Now a video shows Raghav as the groom in a simple white sherwani with matching stole and a biege turban. He also wore sunglasses during the baaraat. A video shows him chatting with a guest as the baaraatis dance in front of him. Also read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding highlights: Bride and groom pose as newlyweds, actor wears sindoor

Raghav Chadha's baaraat

Raghav Chadha as groom during his baaraat.

Raghav's baaraat left from The Taj Lake Palace in boats to reach The Leela Palace where he tied the knot with Parineeti Chopra as the sun was setting in the background. The sunset wedding was followed by a reception at The Leela Palace for which Parineeti wore a pink saree with cape-sleeved blouse and Raghav donned a tuxedo.

Parineeti Chopra's dance at 90s theme party

Day before the wedding, Parineeti and Raghav danced their hearts out at the 90s themed party which happened to be their sangeet. While Parineeti wore a shimmery lehenga with a matching shrug, Raghav was in a black bandhgala. A video of Parineeti dancing to Tera Yaar Bolda surfaced online. Singer Navraj Hans performed at the sangeet and told reporters while being spotted at the Udaipur airport that the couple and the guests danced for around 2.5-3 hours continuously.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at sangeet.

More about the wedding

The couple did not share their first wedding pictures on the wedding day. They are expected to share the wedding announcement on Instagram soon.

Parineeti's Bollywood colleagues were not a part of the royal wedding in Udaipur. The couple will host a wedding reception in Chandigarh on September 30. Among those present from the bride's side at the Udaipur gala were designer Manish Malhotra, Parineeti's close friend and tennis champion Sania Mirza with sister Anam Mirza. Parineeti's cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra, who had flown to Delhi to attend her engagement in May, did not attend the wedding. However, her mom Dr Madhu Chopra was present.

Raghav was joined by several Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray.

