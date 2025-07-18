Raghav Chadha asks fans if he should shave his moustache; Parineeti Chopra's reply steals the spotlight

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha posed a hairy dilemma to his social media followers -- should he say goodbye to his moustache? And his wife and actor Parineeti Chopra's response to his query left everyone in splits, hijacking the spotlight. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are in London at the moment.

Raghav's question gets response from Parineeti

The drama unfolded after Raghav kicked off the conversation by sharing a happy selfie flaunting his new look with a moustache. He posted the image on Instagram and turned the post into a full-blown poll, asking his followers, “Should the moustache stay or go?"

He took to the comment section and wrote, “Every vote matters - even on a moustache! Help me decide.” Parineeti was quick to respond to him, writing, “You know my answer (laughing emoji)." She also reposted the image on her Instagram Stories and shared, “Very important poll going on! Go vote.”

Her response made fans curious about her take. “@parineetichopra Jiju slay in everything,” one wrote, with another sharing, “@parineetichopra whats ur answer?”.

“Looks good…keep it for a while & then do as Pari says,” shared another.

About Parineeti and Raghav’s love story

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians, as well as close friends and family members. Parineeti often cheers for husband-AAP MP on social media.

Parineeti’s work file

On the work front, she was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Parineeti is set to star in an upcoming mystery thriller series on Netflix. The yet untitled project will be directed by Rensil D'Silva. Siddharth P Malhotra produces the series, which also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, and Chaitannya Choudhry. Sumeet Vyas, Soni Razdan, and Harleen Sethi round out the cast.