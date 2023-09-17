Raghav Chadha receives Parineeti Chopra at airport as she reaches Delhi to kickstart wedding celebrations

Parineeti Chopra has reached Delhi to reportedly kickstart her wedding celebrations with fiance Raghav Chadha. The Aam Aadmi Party leader came to receive her at the Delhi airport and the two were even seen twinning in blue shirts. They will take part in an ardaas function in Delhi on Sunday, which will kickstart their week-long pre-wedding festivities ahead of their wedding in Udaipur on September 24. Also read: Parineeti Chopra tells paparazzi ‘bus kijiye’ as they follow her ahead of wedding with Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra at Delhi airport on Sunday. (Pallav Paliwal/Hindustan Times)

Parineeti was spotted at the Mumbai airport Sunday noon as she arrived to catch her Delhi-bound flight. She wore a black cap, which had the letter R embroidered on it. Hours later, she was photographed at the Delhi airport with Raghav Chadha joining her.

More about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding

A source recently told Hindustan Times, “The wedding festivities are set to start in Delhi on September 17 with ardaas and shabad kirtan, which will be followed with some intimate get-togethers for the close family members. Following which the whole family along with the bride and groom will head to Udaipur for the grand wedding.”

Recently, Parineeti and Raghav's wedding card had also surfaced online. According to the card, the couple will have a ‘A Pearl White Indian Wedding’ during the day at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24. It will be followed by a reception at The Leela Palace’s Courtyard, for which the theme is "A Night of Amore". A day before, there will be a welcome lunch and a '90's Edition' party at The Leela Palace.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged few months ago. Parineeti's cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra had flown to India for a day to attend the function and perform the rituals as an elder sister. She is expected to be a part of the wedding celebration. The engagement also had several politicians, like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who are expected to take part in the wedding reception in Delhi.

