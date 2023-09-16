Parineeti Chopra tells paparazzi ‘bus kijiye’ as they follow her ahead of wedding with Raghav Chadha

Actor Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot this month with her politician fiancé, Raghav Chadha. Ahead of the wedding, paparazzi spotted her out and about in Mumbai. However, the actor wasn't happy with photographers following her. Also read: Raghav Chadha says meeting Parineeti Chopra for the first time was ‘magical’ Parineeti Chopra spotted in Mumbai. (Pic: Instagram)

Parineeti reacts to Paparazzi

A video from Parineeti's brief interaction with the paparazzi has surfaced. It features a disappointed Parineeti stepping out of her vehicle. Sporting an off-duty look in a blue and red striped top, she exited the vehicle and told photographers, "Nahin bulaya aapko yaar (I didn’t ask you to come)".

She went inside a building and came back only to tell the shutterbugs, “Sir, bas kijiye. Main aapse request kar rahi hoon (Sir, please stop it. I am requesting you to stop)," as she stood close to the entrance of the building. She also requested them with folded hands. Someone from the paparazzi also told her, “Sorry ma'am.” While the original video has been deleted from a paparazzi account, brief videos and pictures have gone viral.

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding

An invite from Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's upcoming wedding reception recently went viral on social media. The invite mentioned that after the couple will have a week-long celebration in Udaipur, they will host a reception a week after on September 30 in Chandigarh. The viral wedding card read, "Alka and Sunil Chadha, parents of Raghav Chadha invite you for the Reception lunch of their son ‘Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023 at Taj Chandigarh.”

Previously, Hindustan Times exclusively reported that Parineeti and Raghav's wedding festivities would start on September 17 in Delhi with ardaas and shabad kirtan, and it will go up to 24 September in Rajasthan. The venue will be The Leela Palace, Udaipur. A source said, “Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It’s going to be a grand Punjabi wedding.”

Their wedding guest list includes political leaders like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi. “There will be a Bollywood touch to the guests lists too with very close friends of Parineeti including Priyanka Chopra expected to join the celebrations,” added the source.

