Raghav Juyal use to live with 10 boys: ‘Fridge nahi chalta tha, usme underwear, baniyan rakhte the’

From getting fame as 'King of slow motion' on Dance India Dance to starring in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Raghav Juyal has carved an inspiring path in showbiz. While his fun moment of singing Kaho Na Kaho in front of Emraan Hashmi in the show has made him talk of the town, it’s Raghav’s story of grit and humour that’s truly resonating with fans. Raghav Juyal's journey includes notable roles in films and participation in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Raghav talks about his starting years

In a chat with Yuvaa, Raghav opened up about his early struggles in Mumbai. “When I arrived, I had nothing. But I also enjoyed that phase. I never felt sad thinking, ‘Oh, I have nothing.’ I had the best time eating vada pavs. Ten of us stayed in one room. Our fridge didn’t work, so we used it as a cupboard to store our undergarments. If anyone opened it by mistake, they’d be shocked.”

When asked if he felt out of place in Mumbai, Raghav said, “I am very confident, man. If 10 people are speaking in English, I will still manage to speak in Hindi and Urdu. I think everyone has been kind to me, which is why I am getting work. Earlier, I used to tell those people who won't cast me in their movie, 'Better luck next time.' Producers used to be stunned by my confidence.”

About Raghav's journey

Hailing from Dehradun, Raghav came to Mumbai in 2011. After gaining nationwide fame as a dancer on Dance India Dance, Raghav transitioned into acting with ABCD 2 (2015). He later appeared in films like Nawabzaade, Street Dancer 3D, and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In 2025, Raghav reached a new milestone with his role in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, marking a major step forward in his cinematic career. Now, Raghav is reportedly part of Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action film King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.