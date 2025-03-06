Raha thinks every song she listens to is Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's, called a Shah Rukh track 'mumma-papa's song'

Alia talks about Raha listening to music

When asked if Raha Kapoor watched any movie of Alia, she said, "She's too small to watch a full movie. She's watched multiple songs of mine and Ranbir's. Now, we have exposed her to other people's songs as well. I think now she has got this feeling that everything is our song. In fact, the other day, some song played, and it was a Shah Rukh Khan song from Mohabbatein (sings Aankhein Khuli song)."

How Raha reacted after listening to SRK's ong

“I was doing some dance steps, and she said, 'Mama, your song? So I was like, 'No'. 'Mama, papa's song? I was like, 'No'. I said, 'This is Shah Rukh Khan song'.”

Mohabbatein (2000) is a musical romantic drama film directed by Aditya Chopra. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani.

Alia shares which of her films she wants Raha to watch

In the interview, Alia was asked which film of hers she can't wait for Raha to watch. Alia named Highway, Raazi, and Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva added that she doesn't "have child-friendly movies". The actor said that this has has made her "want to take up a film loved by kids". Alia added that she is "on the hunt" for such a film.

About Alia's personal life

Alia dated Ranbir for several years and got married in April 2022. Raha, their first child, was born the same years in November. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023.

About Alia's films

Fans will see Alia next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. It will also stars Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. This will be Alia's second film with Bhansali. They earlier worked together in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was officially announced in January 2024.

Alia also has her upcoming movie Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. Alpha, which also stars Sharvari, is scheduled for release on December 25 this year.