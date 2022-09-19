Rahul Dev breaks down as he recalls raising son alone after wife Rina Dev's death: 'It looks easy in films'

Rahul Dev has spoken about the pain and difficulties he faced as a widower and a single father. The actor raised his son, Siddharth Dev, on his own after his wife Rina Dev's death in 2009. They were together for almost 18 years and married for 11 of them before Rina succumbed to cancer. Also Read| Rahul Dev: This has been my busiest year

In a new interview, Rahul shared that he would often feel insecure as he tried to be both the mother and the father to his son. He also said that being widowed is not as easy as it is shown in films.

The actor told Connect FM Canada, "Parenting is not easy at all. Women have a big hand in raising children, the way they understand children, probably because it comes out of them. The kind of patience they have for children, I tried a lot, but there were times when I would lose my cool, my frame of mind. I had to try to be both mom and dad. When I would go to parent-teacher meetings at school, I would see mostly mothers. Rarely I would meet one guy but his wife would be there. At that time, I would feel a sense of deep insecurity. I would feel where are the men."

He added, "It's very painful. A lot of it I don't want to remember. A lot of it I would not wish on anyone, that kind of situation. It looks easy in films, so many times films show that someone became a widower. But starting again is not easy at all."

Rahul also spoke about his relationship with Mugdha Godse, and revealed that he felt it was unfair for her to date the model-actor due to their 14-year age gap. Rahul and Mugdha have been dating for over eight years. He will be next seen in the Kannada film Kabzaa alongside Upendra, Shriya Saran, and Kiccha Sudeep among others.

