Rahul Gandhi says ‘nobody is watching’ The Kerala Story 2, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's wife defends film as ‘not propaganda’

Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story 2 was released in theatres in February and left audiences divided. Leader of the opposition and member of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi, remarked that ‘nobody is really watching’ the film. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari’s wife defended the film, calling it a ‘mirror to society’. Kamakhya Narayan Singh's The Kerala Story 2 was released in theatres in February.

Rahul Gandhi on The Kerala Story 2 The official X (formerly Twitter) of Congress posted on behalf of Rahul. It reads, “Nobody is really watching The Kerala Story. It shows that the majority of people in this country understand what Kerala is and appreciate its traditions and culture.”

The note also claims, “Movies, TV, and the media have been weaponised. They are being used precisely to vilify people, to alienate communities, and to create divisions in society so that certain groups can benefit while others are harmed.”

“If a person wants to make a certain type of film, say something in the media, or defend particular ideas, they are attacked and often not allowed to speak. I experience this all the time,” further reads the note, adding, “On the other hand, certain narratives can be spread and propagated as much as people want, and nothing happens to them.”