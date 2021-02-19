Rahul Roy takes music lessons as part of his speech therapy post brain stroke

Actor Rahul Roy took to Instagram to inform his fans that he is undergoing music lessons as part of his larger speech therapy process. The actor had suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film in the extreme weather of Kargil in November last year.

Sharing videos, he wrote: "Good evening my lovely fans. I hope you all are loving my recovery videos which I am sharing with you. Brain stroke recovery takes a lot of effort and lot many things to take care. My speech got affected and my main work is towards speaking properly again.

"This is Music Therapy a method in speech therapy wherein my sister @priyankaroy_pia works on opening and strengthening my vocal cords which would take time. It takes a lot of time and effort. Soon you would see me talk to you all. Keep checking this space as I am coming up with #priyankaandrahulroychallenge soon. Let’s trend to make our health better. Love you all"

Earlier this year in January, Rahul was discharged from hospital. The Aashiqui star was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Nanavati hospital on November 27 after he arrived from the shoot of his upcoming film, LAC - Live the Battle, in Kargil.

In December, the 52-year-old actor was shifted to Wockhardt Hospitals, where he underwent angiography of the brain and heart. Rahul thanked his well-wishers for their best wishes on Instagram.

"I am back home after a long treatment in the hospital. I am recovering and it's still a long journey for full recovery," he wrote alongside a photo of him with his sister Priyanka Roy and brother-in-law Romeer Sen.

"Today I would like to thank everyone who stood by me all this while, Rohit my brother, my sister and best friend Priyanka, my brother-in-law Romeer along with my friends Aditi Govitrikar, Dr Huz, Zahid, Ashwini Kumar, Azhar, Shruti Dwivedi, Suchitra Pillai and all my friends for praying for me," he added.

According to Romeer, Roy was discharged from hospital on January 6. "He is at home and doing well. But he will have to take speech and physiotherapy sessions for six to eight months, it can be more or less depending on his recovery," Sen told PTI.

Rahul made his Bollywood debut with the Mahesh Bhatt-directed musical romance hit Aashiqui in 1990 and went on to work with the filmmaker on movies like Junoon and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee. The actor also won the first season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss in 2006.

(With PTI inputs)

