Rahull Bhuchar on playing Lord Ram: We were told against picking the story after Adipurush failure

Actor Rahull Bhuchar has taken a step back from Bollywood to bring the story of Lord Rama alive through his play Humare Ram. The actor admits that there was a time when he was advised not to do so, with many pointing to the backlash and failure faced by Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas’ Adipurush. Today, Rahull Bhuchar dedicates most of his time to his play Humare Ram.

Rahull Bhuchar’s tryst with Lord Rama

Rahull, who has appeared in films such as Mom (2017) and Resurrection (2020), took on the role of Lord Ram for Humare Ram, which premiered on January 25, 2024 in New Delhi. Since then, he has travelled to multiple places including Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Dubai.

“Thousands of people asked me not to do the play narrating the story of Lord Rama… But the difference is that the play is not about any religion. It is to answer all the questions that people have in their mind about the life of Lord Rama and this epic,” Rahull said.

The actor continued, “When the thought came to my mind, there were many who reached out to me and asked me not to do it. In fact, many mentioned that I should look at the failure of Adipurush and learn from the mistake… People thought that the play would also not work because the film was a flop at the box office.. Yeh kyun bana rahe (why are you making this) was the question I was getting asked.”

Rahull’s response to them was that he is not making it for any “profit or motive”. “I just made it as a dedication towards the story, and an attempt to find answers to all the questions that people have in their mind. That’s why we get Luv and Kush to ask those questions on stage,” he shared.

Today, Rahull has found popularity through the role in the play by Felicity Theatre, which he has co-written too. In fact, he played Lord Rama at the Ayodhya Ki Ramleela too this year.

On adding gender equality themes

To make the play more relevant, the actor reveals he has added the themes of gender equality. “If we go gaga about women's safety and the feminist thought, it might have a negative impact. It should be in an attitude. We have added the theme of women’s safety in a subtle way, along with gender equality,” said the actor, who is now working on creating another play based on the life of Lord Shiva which will be titled Humare Shiv.