Starry Ayodhya Ki Ramleela wows with Rahull Bhuchar, Manika Vishwakarma, Puneet Issar, Vindu Dara Singh and Avtar Gill

The Ayodhya Ki Ramleela, known for huge viewership across the globe on Doordarshan and streaming platforms, is witnessing actors from film, theatre and glamour industries participating in it. Scenes from the Ramleela underway in Ayodhya

Being held at Ram Katha Park, and witnessed by live audience and direct telecast, the seventh edition of the annual event opened with actors Vindu Dara Singh playing Lord Shiva with actor Avtar Gill as Narad Muni.

Actor Rahull Bhuchar and model-actor Manika Vishwakarma mesmerised the audience during the Ram Swayamvar where actor Puneet Issar played Lord Parashuram.

Puneer Issar says, “I am lucky that I got the opportunity to come to his pious land of Ram Lalla and play the character of Lord Parashuram. I wish our audience to do prayers and walk on the path and teachings shown by Shri Ram. The temple town has transformed like anything.”

Rahul is playing the role of Shri Ram for the fifth time. “It all started in 2021 here and in 2023 and in January 2024 I played the role twice. Last Diwali, I was not able to but this year I spared a few days to do the opening act,” says the actor.

Other popular Bollywood actors are set to join the ongoing event. Actors include Ved Sagar, Rajan Modi, Archana Saxena and Vijay Kushal as Ravan.

Organiser and producer Subhash Malik says, “(Actor-politician) Manoj Tiwari will be performing Ram Katha this time. Ravi (Kishan, actor-politician) will also play a role as per his date and Rakesh Bedi ji is joining us on September 30. The highlight is that it is estimated that it reaches 45 crore people across different streaming platforms.”

Director Shubham Malik adds, “This time we have made a 120 feet stage and have used 3-D technology. The Ramleela will conclude on October 2 with Ravan Dahan. A 240 feet Ravan is being made for the finale event.”