Ayodhya Deepotsav to sparkle with green fireworks, 2.6 million diyas at Saryu ghats

Over 26 lakh (2.6 million) diyas or earthen lamps at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi and other Saryu ghats of Ayodhya and pollution-free fireworks will be among prominent highlights on this Deepotsav on October 19, the Diwali eve, according to Uttar Pradesh government functionaries.

Designed to meet international standards, the about 10-minute green fireworks display will offer visitors a mesmerizing blend of music, technology, and choreography, offering a fusion of faith and innovation.

The colourful fireworks will soar high into the sky and reflect brilliantly on the waters of the Saryu.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said preparations have begun to make Deepotsav 2025 both divine and grand.

“This time, with over 26 lakh diyas and international-level pollution-free fireworks, we will showcase the cultural grandeur of Ayodhya, giving every devotee an unforgettable experience,” Singh said.

Principal secretary, tourism and culture, Mukesh Kumar Meshram added that this year’s Deepotsav will be a celebration of both tradition and innovation. The eco-friendly and choreographed fireworks will carry the message of sustainability to every devotee while presenting Ayodhya’s heritage on the global stage.

The state government aims to light more than 26 lakh diyas to set a new Guinness Book of World record.

The Yogi Adityanath government has been celebrating Deepotsav in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali since it came to power in the state in March 2017.

During the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya in 2024, a total of 25,12,585 (2.51 million) diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu river, setting a Guinness World Record.

The overall number of diyas lit across the entire city, including homes, temples, and ashrams, exceeded 35 lakh (3.5 million).