Star-studded Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela begins with Vindu Dara Singh and Avtar Gill

The sixth edition of Ayodhya Ke Ram Leela started at Shri Ram Auditorium on the banks of River Yamuna in Ayodhya on Thursday. The star attractions for the opening day were Bollywood actors Vindu Dara Singh, Avtar Gill and Raj Mathur. Vindu Dara Singh and other actors on the opening day of Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela

This year, the star-studded event will feature actor Bhagyashree as Sunaina, actor-politician Ravi Kishan as Sugriva, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari as Bali, Crime Patrol fame actor Manish Verma as Ravana, singer Malini Awasthi as Mata Shabri, actors Rakesh Bedi as Janak, Raza Murad as Ahiravan and Vicky Chowdhuri as Lord Hanuman.

“Lord Ram’s role will be essayed by actor Ved Sagar and this year’s Miss Universe India Rhea Singha will essay the role of Goddess Sita. It will be aired on Doordarshan and go live on YouTube. This is the world’s most watched Ram Leela. As per data, last year it reached 36 crores of viewers. This year, we have shifted to a new venue and with multiple camera settings we will be showcasing to the world our culture and history,” says the organiser Bobby Malik.

Vindu Dara Singh on reaching Ayodhya says, “It’s a blessing to be in Shri Ram’s janambhoomi and be a part of the Ram Leela. Earlier, I used to play Hanumanji and since last year I have shifted to playing Shivji which is truly a delight. My father (Dara Singh) is known for playing both roles and now I have got the same opportunity. I am also part of (actor-director) Puneet Issar’s show Jai Shri Ramayana and I enjoy acting be it for live audience or TV.”

Also on stage were Avtar Gill as Narad Muni, Anjali Shukla as Goddess Parvati and Raj Mathur who essayed the role of lead role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the film India in My Veins.

Geared up for her act, Malini Awasthi says, “Last year, I had a great experience playing mata Shabri. Now, after the inauguration of Ram Temple it will be an altogether a different experience performing at the Ram Leela.”