Raj Arjun: I have craved for this day, when I’m head down in work

Being on a constant go, actor Raj Arjun says there is no time to sit back as work is happening continuously and this is what he always wanted as an actor.

“I always wanted to be busy with business. In my initial days, I have craved for this day, when I am head down in work. Also, the rise of OTT as a dominant medium has surely turned the tide in the favour of artistes who have nothing to fall back on except their talent and grit,” says the Secret Superstar and Dear Comrade actor.

Arjun adds, “Today, I am in a position where I can ask for a bound script and not just give a nod to narrations that can be altered in no time. But then, there those projects and makers who have been in my bucket list since long. Like, when Imtiyaz (Ali) offered his upcoming film, with just one-line into the narration I was like I am doing it.”

Talking about learning from one’s failures and successes, he adds, “One needs to take unfavourable outcomes in his or her stride. We are not superhuman and can’t be right with our choices always. The only thing that matter to me is that meri mehnat kam na paadi ho, whether the project was unable to leave a mark in a big way. I want my graph as a performer to rise with each project and that’s the reason you get to see me in widely divergent roles.”

Giving his take on his recently released project, Arjun says, “Thalaivii could have done much better if the third wave hadn’t struck. Single screen release too was an uncertain proposition. Though digitally it was well accepted, I remember telling director AL Vijay, who is a dear friend, that iiska naaam Amma kar do as it’s easy to comprehend in Hindi belt. But, he was like don’t worry this will work. As far as my other OTT releases are concerned, see many a times things are not in your hand. You do your bit and it’s only after the released we get to know how it shaped up.”

Arjun has multiple projects coming up. “Good work is lined-up and maine aapni saari mehnat laga di hai. OTT series Dr Arora, that was extensively shot in my home state MP, will be out soon while next will be Yudhra that is highly anticipated film for me followed by Jhansi and other South projects,” says versatile actor who was last seen in film Love Hostel.