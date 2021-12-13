Raj Babbar remembers late wife Smita Patil on death anniversary with old pic: ‘She was a noble soul'

Actor-politician Raj Babbar on Monday remembered his late wife, actor Smita Patil, on her 35th death anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Raj also shared an old picture of Smita.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photo, Smita Patil wore a purple saree with a golden design and paired it with traditional jewellery. She had tied her hair back as she smiled for the camera.

Sharing the picture, Raj Babbar captioned it, "Smita was a noble soul - something which reflected so vividly in her craft. She had a captivating presence but what stood out was her sensitive self. In the short span she had, she touched so many lives and always left an indelible impression. Fondly remembering her today."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In October, on her birth anniversary this year, Raj had shared another photo of her and written, "She was exceptional. Her soulful portrayals were a class and her connect to the masses so pristine - fondly remembering Smita today on her birthday. Your presence had a glitter. Your influence lifetime."

Raj had tied the knot with theatre personality Nadira Zaheer but got into a relationship with Smita. Later, he married Smita without being divorced to Nadira. However, after Smita’s death, Raj got back with Nadira.

While Raj and Nadira have two children--Juhi and Aarya, he and Smita have a son, actor Prateik Babbar. Smita died of childbirth complications at the age of 31, just two weeks after giving birth to Prateik.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Smita started her journey as a television news presenter. She then made her debut in Bollywood with Mere Saath Chal (1974) and went on to feature in several films. Smita was also a two-time National Award winner.

Also Read | Prateik Babbar gets mother Smita Patil’s name inked ‘on his heart’, his half-brother Aarya Babbar showers love

Smita starred in films such as Manthan (1976), Bhumika (1977), Gaman (1978), Aakrosh (1980), Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai (1980), Arth (1982), Bazaar (1982), Ardh Satya and Mandi (1983), Mirch Masala (1987), among many others.