Raj & DK remember Sameer Khakhar from last role on Farzi: 'lucky to have worked with this maverick'

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, best known as his character Khopdi in the classic television show Nukkad in 1986, died due to multiple organ failure in Mumbai on Wednesday. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who had worked with the actor on his last role, remembered the veteran and shared their memories of him from the sets of Farzi. (Also read: Sameer Khakhar, known for playing Khopdi on Nukkad, dies at 71)

The director duo, who created the Prime Video web series Farzi which premiered in February, paid tribute to Sameer on Twitter. They wrote, "Khopdi from Nukkad had made such an impact on us as kids! He was different and quirky. He was inebriated, but always spoke the truth. Then decades later we read his interview, where he mentioned how he longed to get back in front of the camera."

"And we jumped to get him to do a cameo in Farzi. The original elan and improv was intact! With each take he tried to do something fun. Just the outtakes were so hilarious. We were lucky to have worked with this maverick actor, even if for one day! May his soul rest in peace!" they added in another tweet.

The veteran acted opposite Shahid Kapoor in the drama series. Farzi follows an artist named Sunny (Shahid) who resorts to counterfeiting money in order to save his grandfather's printing press. His actions come to the notice of both a big gangster Mansoor (Kay Kay Menon) who wants Sunny to counterfeit notes for him, as well as a determined police officer Michael (Vijay Sethupathi) who wants to capture him.

Actor Parineeti Chopra also remembered Sameer. She shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sameer shooting for the film Meri Pyari Bindu. She wrote, "An absolute legend & my favourite co-star. Your love, wisdom & humour made Hasee Toh Phasee & Meri Pyaari Bindu my most special films. Will never forget your laugh, straight faced jokes & most importantly, the invaluable life lessons. Goodbye Sameer sir. Will never forget you.."

Sameer's brother Ganesh Khakhar confirmed the news of his death. According to a report, the 71-year-old also suffered from respiratory issues and urinary issues.

