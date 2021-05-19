Raj Kundra lauds Shilpa Shetty for ‘holding fort’ as family recovers from Covid-19, deepfakes them into Suicide Squad

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, on Wednesday shared an appreciation post for his wife along with a funny video clip. Taking to Instagram, Raj lauded Shilpa for 'holding fort' as the entire family, except her, has been diagnosed with Covid-19. He also shared a video, morphing himself and Shilpa into a clip from the 2016 film Suicide Squad.

While Shilpa was seen as Harley Quinn, Raj was seen as the infamous Joker in the video. He captioned the post, "When the whole house comes down with Covid! With only one (Wo)man standing strong @theshilpashetty well done for holding fort so well #covid #recovery #health."

Fans took to the comments section and shared their reaction. One wrote, "Superb n you look fab as harley." Another said, "she is superwoman" while a third wrote, "haha.. Super se Upar Shilpa". "Shilpa mam she is a super strong person get well soon sir" and "one women army", wrote two others. Commending his edit, a fan said, "damn good technology boss...I googled for shilpa shetty in DC movie...." and a second fan wrote, "like from where you get such funny ideas. Literally".

Earlier, this month Shilpa had informed fans that Raj and their two children--Viaan and Samisha, tested positive for Covid-19. She herself tested negative for coronavirus. She recently also shared a goofy picture with Raj to give a glimpse of love in the time of coronavirus.

Also Read: Erica Fernandez feels due to focus on Covid, many other issues are being overlooked

This is not the first time that Raj has made deepfake videos. He had dropped deepfaked clips from Beauty and the Beast, Aquaman, A Flying Jatt, Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela and The Avengers. He had also posted a video of Shilpa as Daenerys Targaryen, from Game of Thrones, and called her his queen.