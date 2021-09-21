Raj Kundra released on bail, Shilpa Shetty pens note about ‘rising back up’ after fall

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was released from the Arthur Road jail on Tuesday morning. On Monday, he was granted bail in a pornography case by a magistrate court in Mumbai on furnishing a bond of ₹50,000.

Shilpa took to Instagram to share a note about standing back up after falling. “There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times,” she wrote.

“This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, will-power, and strength during some of your most difficult moments. But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life. Every time that you rise back up, you will come back with renewed determination and motivation to make even the impossible possible,” she added.

Shilpa also posted a picture of her in a yoga pose along with the quote, “Our greatest glory is not in never falling but in rising every time we fall.” The quote was attributed to Chinese philosopher Confucius.

Raj was arrested in July for allegedly involvement in the production and streaming of porn films. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The police, in their supplementary charge sheet, had claimed Raj was the ‘main facilitator’ in the case and he, along with other accused, exploited young women struggling in the movie industry by filming them in obscene ways. He has denied these charges.

Shilpa, in her only statement in the case, said that she has full faith in the Mumbai police and judicial system. She also urged everyone to respect her family’s privacy for the sake of their kids Viaan and Samisha, and said that they ‘don’t deserve a media trial’.

(With inputs from PTI)