Raj Kundra is 'hurt by media trial' after arrest in porn case: 'Never participated in anything pornographic in life'

Businessman, Raj Kundra in his new tweets addressed his alleged involvement in pornography-related case in 2021. Raj, the husband of Shilpa Shetty, was arrested last year in the same matter and later granted bail after two months in jail. Raj, who has been lately active on Twitter, wrote on Tuesday morning, “Doing a 30 minute #AskRaj at 12pm midday today. I am Feeling generous so fire your questions #AskRaj #TrollersChance will answer as truthfully and bluntly as possible!!” Also read: Raj Kundra reacts to tweet asking if marriage to Shilpa Shetty is a ‘staged act’

Responding to Raj, a user asked, “@TheRajKundra when will you remove your mask not a troller but an admirer.” Raj replied, “I don’t wear my mask for friends and fans. I wear it for media, that’s all they will get of me from now! #Mask4Media #AskRaj #trialbymedia.” Raj has been covering his face with masks every time he steps out in public.

Raj Kundra on Twitter.

He further clarified his decision of covering his face in front of paparazzi. He tweeted, “I am Not wearing it for public just don’t wish to give media a chance to click my face! I am hurt by the media trial they put me through! Media is not above the law! #AskRaj.”

Raj Kundra on wearing a mask in public.

In another post, Raj also commented about his arrest when someone asked him, “@TheRajKundra bhai how did you get arrested? I mean how were you trapped were some ransom was asked or it was like what they did with srk son Aryan khan. If you are honest man tell us who was involved that you were trapped at the end #AskRaj” Raj responded, “This will come out soon! #corruption #vendetta #rivalry many things #AskRaj one thing I can assure my well wishers is I have never participated in or produced anything PORNOGRAPHIC in my life,” Raj claimed.

Raj Kundra on his arrest.

Earlier Raj had approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claiming he was framed in the pornography case. He wrote a letter to the central agency and said, “A handful of corrupt individuals spoil the name of the whole organisation. It’s just a matter of the time now!”

