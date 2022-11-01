Raj Kundra reacts to tweet asking if marriage to Shilpa Shetty is a ‘staged act’

Raj Kundra answered some questions about himself on Twitter. The businessman, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, also responded to speculations about his marriage being. When a user wrote to him, “Are you & Shilpa still together or it’s a staged act??” Raj replied, “Haha love this question.” Also read: Raj Kundra reveals why he hides face in public, responds to person who said ‘wife ki wajah se famous ho gaya’

“Love is no act and cannot be staged. 13th year anniversary on 22nd November don’t forget to wish us,” he also added. The question-answer session began when Raj tweeted, “Doing a 30 minute #AskRaj at 12pm midday today. I am Feeling generous so fire your questions #AskRaj #TrollersChance will answer as truthfully and bluntly as possible!!”

Raj Kundra's tweet.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty are parents to two kids-Samisha and Viaan. They tied the knot in 2009. Raj Kundra is currently back on Twitter after a gap of almost one year.

In July 2021, Raj was arrested in a pornography-related case. He was granted bail after spending over two months in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. After completing one year of his bail, he wrote a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking justice in the same matter. He claimed his innocence and alleged that he was framed in the case.

Earlier Raj had reacted to a user on Twitter who wrote to him, “Tujhe koi janta hi nhi to kya troll karenge wo, tu wife ki wajah se famous ho gya tha ( Who is even going to troll you when no one knows you. You became famous because of your wife Shilpa Shetty).” Raj replied, “Infamous bhi.” He also used the hashtag ‘trollers’, womething he often uses to address social media users who troll or abuse him.

