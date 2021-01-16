Raj Kundra shares video of daughter Samisha's new vehicle, mocks tabloids

IND USA
Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha is learning to walk these days.
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has shared a video of their 11-month-old daughter Samisha learning to walk with the help of a toy walker.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:42 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra are currently enjoying the small pleasures of life like watching their daughter Samisha grow up in front of their eyes. Raj has now shared a video of the little one learning to walk with the help of a walker. He has, however, also taken a dig at some tabloids which recently did a goof-up by reporting that Raj had gifted a Lamborghini to his eight-year-old son Viaan, which was actually a toy car.

Sharing the video of his daughter Samisha trying to walk in a walker, Raj wrote, "Just thought of sharing the video of my daughter in her new ‘vehicle’ before tabloids claim I have bought a real one #news #fatherdaughter #baby #playtime." The 11-month-old looks cute in a yellow and white dress and white bellies as she tries to walk in the bright plastic walker. Her face is only partially visible in the video.


Raj's followers loved the adorable video and showered love on the baby girl. One wrote, "She is Adorable," whereas another said, "sooo cuteeeee." One more commented, "So cute ...loved her hair."

Earlier this month, Raj had reacted to a magazine article which listed Raj among the celebrity parents who had gifted expensive gifts to their kids. He had reacted to the news of him giving a Lamborghini to his son and wrote on Twitter, “Such a credible magazine but such a badly researched article! Kindly mention the Lambo was a toy Lambo car! #fakenews slow clap.”

Also read: Here’s a glimpse of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Mumbai home as they welcome their baby girl


Raj and Shilpa had welcomed Samisha on February 15 via surrogacy. Raj had earlier shared Samisha's first clear video on the occasion of the start of the new year. The little one could be seen imitating her father as he sang for her. He shared it with the caption, "Singing into 2021. Happy New Year introducing my princess, life and angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. P.S: Samisha doesn’t like daddy’s singing! #2021 #familytime."

