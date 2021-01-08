e-paper
Raj Kundra reacts to report that he bought a Lamborghini for son Viaan: ‘Kindly mention it was a toy Lambo car’

Raj Kundra has reacted to a report that he gifted son Viaan a Lamborghini on his birthday. Raj called it fake news and clarified that it was actually a toy Lamborghini car.

bollywood Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 10:05 IST
Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty with son Viaan.
Actor Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra’s son Viaan may have been born in the lap of luxury but owning a sports car at the age of eight is definitely not one of the perks. Raj has trashed a magazine article claiming that he has bought a Lamborghini for Viaan.

Sharing a link to the article on Twitter, Raj called it a ‘badly researched’ one and clarified that it was actually a toy Lamborghini car. “Such a credible magazine but such a badly researched article! Kindly mention the Lambo was a toy Lambo car! #fakenews slow clap,” he wrote in his tweet. The article had mentioned that Viaan was gifted the luxury car by his father on his birthday.

 

Viaan was born in 2012 to Shilpa and Raj. They welcomed daughter Samisha through surrogacy in 2020. In an interview, Shilpa had talked about an expensive family heirloom that she will give to Viaan’s wife if she meets her one condition. “I always tell my son if your wife is good to me she might get my 20-carat diamond, otherwise, she will have to make do with some smaller ones,” Shilpa had said in an interview to Vogue.

Shilpa had said in her Mother’s Day interview to Hindustan Times that it was Viaan who had wanted a sibling. “A lot of Viaan’s friends have siblings and he always missed that. He’s a very social kid and when you live in a set up when there are no other children in the building, the child gets very lonely. He’d ask both Raj (Kundra, husband) and me ‘why don’t I have a sibling?’ and he was very clear that he wanted a sister. We visit Shirdi once every year and for the past three years, he’d stand and pray that he wants a baby sister. When we got the news that we were blessed with a girl, it felt so surreal. Viaan has prayed for Samisha for three years, I feel he has only manifested it,” she had said.

“Having a daughter is the best thing on the planet, really. We were two girls and the kind of bond that we’ve shared with our parents is unique and beautiful. I don’t expect that my son would call me 20 years down the line every day, but I know that my daughter will,” says Shetty, adding that she didn’t want her elder child to not have that bond with anyone,” she had added.

