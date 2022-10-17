Raj Kundra to haters: ‘Trolls, where are you all slowly vanishing, please don’t leave me’

Businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra addressed trolls on Twitter in his recent tweet. After completing one year since his bail in a porn-related case, Raj became active on Twitter again. On Monday, he tweeted, “Trolls, where are you all slowly vanishing, please don’t leave me.” Also read: Raj Kundra hides face on Karwa Chauth

While Raj has been sharing posts on social media, often for his haters, he continues to hide his face in public. Earlier, on Karwa Chauth, Raj was snapped covering his face with a sieve, which read 'SSK', Shilpa's initials on it. He also refused to pose for pictures and walked inside the gate of actor Anil Kapoor's house in Mumbai, where Shilpa joined other celebs for the Karwa Chauth festivities, after making a face. Raj was wearing a grey and blue traditional wear in videos of him outside the venue.

Raj Kundra's tweet.

Later, Shilpa shared a post where she was seen performing some rituals with Raj on a terrace. It was clicked by Anil, who hosted them and others on the occasion. Shilpa further added to the caption, "Mine... In this lifetime… Karva Chauth… When he fasts for you too (black heart and evil eye amulet emojis). Gratitude (angel emoji). Picture courtesy: @anilskapoor."

Shilpa Shetty and Raj tied knot on November 22, 2009. The couple welcomed Viaan in 2012 and Samisha via surrogacy in 2020. On Sunday, Raj was spotted out and about with Shilpa Shetty and her family. Raj was arrested in the pornography case in July 2021 and given bail after over two months. He recently approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claiming his innocence in the case and alleging that he was framed.

Earlier, after completing one year of his bail in the same case, Raj had tweeted, "One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well-wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger (folded hands emoji).”

