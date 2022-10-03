Raj Kundra washes daughter Samisha's feet as part of Ashtami celebrations, Shilpa Shetty performs kanya puja. Watch

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle and shared a clip from her Ashtami celebrations on Monday. The video featured her husband Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha performing pooja at their home. Raj wore a brown T-shirt with blue jeans with red tilak on his forehead and Samisha wore a green ethnic outfit with green-pink glasses to mark the occasion. In the video, he is performing pooja with a priest, washing his daughter's feet. ( Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Mouni Roy dress up in ethnic outfits on Ashtami)

The video begins by him cleaning his daughter's feet. He can be seen putting small flowers and red tilak on her feet, after which he performs aarti and seeks her blessing. His daughter blesses him by keeping her hand on his head. Shilpa Shetty, Samisha and Raj Kundra chant “Jai Mata Di” at the end.

She captioned her post, “ Kanchika Puja with my in-house Mahagauri. (don’t miss the sunglasses). Here’s wishing all of you - my #InstaFam, and all the little Lakshmi a very Happy Ashtami.”

Film director-choreographer Farah Khan wrote, “She is really enjoying this" and actor Bipasha Basu dropped a heart emoji on the video. One of Shilpa's fans commented, “Haha! Love the sunglasses" referring to little Samisha's sunglasses. Another fan wrote, “Uff Samisha!! She is the cutest kid I have seen with these values.!! Her inclination towards prayers..so cute.”

Shilpa shared a video on Instagram Stories featuring her daughter Samisha having prasad with other girls after the puja. She captioned it, “#kanchikapuja.” Raj Kundra's mother Usha Rani Kundra was seen standing behind her.

Shilpa Shetty shared a video as her Instagram Story with daughter Samisha from their Kanchika pooja.

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra tied knot in November 22, 2009. The couple welcomed Viaan in 2012 and Samisha via surrogacy in 2020.

She has Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the pipeline. Shilpa is also part of filmmaker Sonal Joshi’s next film Sukhee.

