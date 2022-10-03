Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Mouni Roy dress up in ethnic outfits as they visit puja pandal on Ashtami. See pics

Ayan Mukerji and Brahmastra co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy wore their traditional best as they visited a Durga puja pandal in Mumbai on Monday. Pictures of the trio attending the Ashtami celebrations organised by Ayan’s family, including cousins Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji, were shared on paparazzi and fan pages on social media. Ranbir was seen greeting fans in some of the pictures from the puja pandal. Also read: Rupali Ganguly and family join Ayan Mukerji at Durga Puja celebrations

Ranbir was dressed in a white kurta and pyjama. He wore a light blue Nehru jacket over his white kurta set. Ayan Mukerji wore a red kurta and white pyjama, while Mouni chose a white saree and a statement necklace for the Ashtami festivities. Ranbir was also seen waving to fans outside the pandal as he got inside his car. Other celebs spotted at the puja pandal – which was organised by Ayan’s family and cousins – were Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, and Jaya Bachchan, among others.

Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Ayan Mukerji at the Ashtami celebrations on Monday.

Mouni Roy also took to Instagram to share pictures of herself with Ayan and Ranbir. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Maha Ashtami.” The first photo in her post was a solo one featuring Mouni as she posed in front of an idol of Goddess Durga. The next one featured Mouni and Ayan posing together. The third photo showed Ranbir, Ayan and Mouni as they looked to the camera. Fans left heart emojis in the comments section of Mouni’s post. One wrote, “Gorgeous.” Some other comments on her post were ‘gorgeous’ and ‘good-looking’.

Ayan Mukerji-directorial Brahmastra released on September 9. Along with Ranbir and Mouni, the fantasy drama featured Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna. Shah Rukh Khan was also seen in the film, which has been performing well at the box office. While Ranbir played the lead in the film, Mouni was seen as the antagonist. Brahmastra marked Ranbir and Alia’s first film together. The two married in April, and are expecting its first child together this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON