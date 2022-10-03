Rupali Ganguly and family join Ayan Mukerji at Durga Puja celebrations. See pics

Ayan Mukerji finally joined the Durga Puja celebrations on Sunday. He was spotted at the Juhu pandal which also had other celebrity visitors such as Rani Mukerji, Rupali Ganguly and her family. Rupali currently plays the titular role in hit TV show, Anupamaa. She was accompanied by husband Ashwin K Verma and son Rudransh. Also read: Rani Mukerji meets Sumona Chakravarti as she arrives at Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. Watch video

Rupali attended the Saptami Puja in an orange and green silk saree. She was seen chatting with Ayan, who was in a beige kurta-pyjama as they all posed for pictures together. Rupali's husband and son were also in the frame.

Ayan was also seen spending time with cousin Kajol, who visited the venue with mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji and son Yug Devgan. Kajol and Ayan sat in front of the idol and chatted for some time.

Ayan recently saw the release of his much-awaited fantasy drama, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which received mixed reviews. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film has collected ₹248 crore at the domestic box office. Ayan accompanied the lead actors to the extensive film promotions across the country ahead of its release. The film will be followed by another installment in the franchise in the coming years.

On the same day, Rani also made her annual appearance at the pandal. She was in a green and blue silk saree and had her hair tied in a bun, complete with a gajra. She joined Sumona Chaktravarti of The Kapil Sharma Show fame to pose for pictures in front of the Goddess Durga idol.

During the day, Kajol also shared a video in which she and Yug served prasad to guests. While she was seen holding the bowl, Yug was seen serving prasad. Feeling proud, Kajol posted the video on Instagram and captioned it, “So proud of my son serving at the pujo mistakes and all.. the tradition continues…#durgapuja #proudmom #blessingsrecieved.” Kajol and Tanishaa had visited the pandal on Saturday as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON