Deepika Padukone gets a special mention as Raj Kundra wishes Shilpa Shetty on her birthday. See video

Shilpa Shetty celebrating her 48th birthday on Thursday. On the occasion, husband Raj Kundra has shared a montage of candid pictures of them together along with a message in which he has hailed him as his ‘rock of Gibraltar’. Some of the pictures also feature their two kids, son Viaan and daughter Samisha and one of them is their candid picture with Deepika Padukone. Also read: On 13th anniversary, Shilpa Shetty thanks Raj Kundra for making her journey beautiful; shares happy pics

Sharing the video montage, Raj Kundra wrote, "To my soulmate we have really seen some highs & lows recently. Thank you for your implicit trust & faith in me. You are my rock of Gibraltar I love you & wish you only the best my Angel @TheShilpaShetty here to creating better memories. Happy Birthday yummy mummy..my Cookie."

The video included several romantic pictures of Raj and Shilpa. A picture showed Shilpa posing with Raj for a selfie while his face was hidden behind a sparkling mask. Another showed even Shilpa wearing a mask, just like Raj. Along with the pictures, it also read: "To the love of my life, thank you for everything. J T'aime. Thank you for putting up with my craziness. Yes! all of it and more… Nothing can come between us, not even Deepu. Sorry (laughing emoji). Happy birthday my Cookie!"

Shilpa also wished Raj Kundra's sister on her birthday

Shilpa is currently in London for her birthday celebrations. Two days back, she wished Raj's sister Reena Kundra on her birthday. Sharing a picture with her, she wrote, “Happy Birthday, my dearest Reens… Stay amazing, always. May you be blessed with an abundance of love, happiness, and great health that lasts you a lifetime. Loads of love!”

Shilpa and Raj's marriage

Shilpa and Raj have been married for 13 years. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Shilpa had written, “13 years, Cookie, whoa! (and not counting) Thank you for sharing this journey with me in this lifetime and making it so beautiful. You, me, Us...That’s all I need. Happy Anniversary to US, Cookie. #Anniversary #13Years #Love #BetterTogether #grateful #blessed #happy.”

Last year, Mumbai Cyber Crime filed a 1000-page chargesheet against Raj Kundra and others in connection with the case of producing and streaming pornographic content.

Shilpa's projects

Last year, Shilpa was seen in Nikamma, which also starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She will now be seen in her OTT debut, the Rohit Shetty-directed web series titled Indian Police Force. She also has two other films in her kitty.

