Raja Shivaji box office collection day 5: Riteish Deshmukh film remains steady, crosses 44 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 5: The much-anticipated historical drama Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, hit theatres on May 1. The film opened to record-breaking numbers riding on the wave of high expectations. It went on to set a new benchmark with the biggest opening ever for a Marathi film. However, since then the numbers have seen a dip, with the film receiving mixed reviews. Let us take a look at the latest box office update of the film.

Raja Shivaji does not show growth on weekday

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 5: Riteish Deshmukh in a still from the film.

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The latest update from Sacnilk states that Raja Shivaji has managed to hold steady at the box office on Tuesday and sustain its momentum. It collected ₹4.90 crore on Tuesday. It is a slight dip from Monday's haul, which stood at ₹5.60 crore. The film collected ₹11.35 crore on its opening day. On the weekend, the film showed some momentum, with ₹10.55 crore haul on Saturday, and ₹12 crore on Sunday, respectively.

This brings the total India gross collections to ₹52.68 crore and total India net collections to ₹44.40 crore so far.

Raja Shivaji has been released in theatres in Hindi and Marathi. Let us see the breakdown of how the film performed across its shows. The film collected ₹1.55 crore from its Hindi shows and ₹3.35 crore from its Marathi shows.

About Raja Shivaji

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{{^usCountry}} Raja Shivaji also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte. The film also marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia's son, Rahyl. The film is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande. Riteish and Genelia star in it as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai. A special appearance by Salman Khan has drawn enthusiastic reactions from audiences in theatres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raja Shivaji also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte. The film also marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia's son, Rahyl. The film is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande. Riteish and Genelia star in it as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai. A special appearance by Salman Khan has drawn enthusiastic reactions from audiences in theatres. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Amid the film's success, Deshmukh also addressed audiences with a video message, thanking them for their support and urging them to preserve the theatrical experience. He said in Marathi, "Namaskar! We have released the film Raja Shivaji, based on the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. You have watched this film with your own eyes and given such a great response to it. The entire team of Raja Shivaji and I are deeply indebted to you for that. I have only one request. I understand your feelings. Many of you are making videos inside theatres and posting them online. I kindly request you not to post videos." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the film's success, Deshmukh also addressed audiences with a video message, thanking them for their support and urging them to preserve the theatrical experience. He said in Marathi, "Namaskar! We have released the film Raja Shivaji, based on the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. You have watched this film with your own eyes and given such a great response to it. The entire team of Raja Shivaji and I are deeply indebted to you for that. I have only one request. I understand your feelings. Many of you are making videos inside theatres and posting them online. I kindly request you not to post videos." {{/usCountry}}

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