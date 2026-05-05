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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 5: Riteish Deshmukh film remains steady, crosses 44 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 5: Riteish Deshmukh essays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the historical drama.

May 05, 2026 10:43 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 5: The much-anticipated historical drama Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, hit theatres on May 1. The film opened to record-breaking numbers riding on the wave of high expectations. It went on to set a new benchmark with the biggest opening ever for a Marathi film. However, since then the numbers have seen a dip, with the film receiving mixed reviews. Let us take a look at the latest box office update of the film.

Raja Shivaji does not show growth on weekday

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 5: Riteish Deshmukh in a still from the film.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Raja Shivaji has managed to hold steady at the box office on Tuesday and sustain its momentum. It collected 4.90 crore on Tuesday. It is a slight dip from Monday's haul, which stood at 5.60 crore. The film collected 11.35 crore on its opening day. On the weekend, the film showed some momentum, with 10.55 crore haul on Saturday, and 12 crore on Sunday, respectively.

This brings the total India gross collections to 52.68 crore and total India net collections to 44.40 crore so far.

Raja Shivaji has been released in theatres in Hindi and Marathi. Let us see the breakdown of how the film performed across its shows. The film collected 1.55 crore from its Hindi shows and 3.35 crore from its Marathi shows.

About Raja Shivaji

 
riteish deshmukh
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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