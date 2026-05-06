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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 6: Riteish Deshmukh film remains steady, crosses 48 crore

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 6: The film also stars Salman Khan in a special appearance. It is written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh.

May 06, 2026 10:26 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Raja Shivaji box office collection day 6: Riteish Deshmukh's much-awaited directorial Raja Shivaji, the biopic drama of legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, opened in theatres in May 1. It went on to set a new benchmark with the biggest opening ever for a Marathi film. However, the film has not been able to surpass that strong opening day haul in the next few days. Let us see how the film has fared so far.

Raja Shivaji box office update

Raja Shivaji box office collection day 6: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Abhishek Bachchan and others star in it.

The latest update on Sacnilk points out that Raja Shivaji collected 4.25 crore. It was not a growth from what it minted on its previous day, at 4.90 crore. The film collected 11.35 crore on its opening day. On the weekend, the film showed some momentum, with 10.55 crore haul on Saturday, and 12 crore on Sunday, respectively.

This brings the total India gross collections to 57.70 crore and total India net collections to 48.65 crore so far. Raja Shivaji clashed with Ek Din at the box office, but it did not affect the film's performance. Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, and Sai Pallavi, underperformed at the box office. Raja Shivaji collected 1.25 crore from its Hindi shows, and 3 crore from its Marathi shows.

About Raja Shivaji

 
riteish deshmukh marathi film chhatrapati shivaji maharaj
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