Rajat Bedi on car accident: I did everything I could to help save the man’s life

Actor Rajat Bedi is still disturbed following the car accident which led to the death of one. He says even though he wasn’t at fault, he feels guilty about it all, and has decided to support the victim’s family in every possible way.

On September 6, Bedi’s car hit Rajesh Baudh in DN Nagar area of Mumbai, following which he took the injured to the hospital, but he died. It was reported that the actor has been booked for causing death by negligence. The case is still under investigation.

Breaking his silence for the first time after the accident, Bedi tells us, “The accident completely destroyed me. Even though it was not my fault, I am devastated, thinking like this has happened to me. I tried my best to save his life”.

He adds, “I took care of all the expenses, even the funeral. I will continue to support them financially. I’m just waiting for the police thing to get done, and then I will sit and look after the daughters and make some FDs for them. I have also got his wife a stable job, so that at least the family income will be decent.”

Looking back at the “traumatic” incident, the Koi... Mil Gaya actor shares, “After the accident, I just got out of the car, picked him and rushed to the hospital, all this while people kept saying, ‘arrey actor hai actor’, implying about all the other accident related incidents involving actors. Thankfully, the accident did not happen in the night. It happened at 5:30 in the evening, nahi toh they would have assumed ke main peekar gaadi chala raha tha”.

The actor admits his problems didn’t end when he reached the hospital. “It was crazy at the government hospital. There was no one to look at him and I was freaking out that ‘what the hell is happening, this person needs immediate medical attention’. But after that, they took up his case and gave him attention, while I took care of everything financially and also arranged blood for him at 3 in the morning,” reveals the actor, who had to leave for the shoot of his Telugu debut film, Ahimsa, some days after the accident with an unstable mindset.

Bedi is hurt as well as shocked that people have either reached a judgement or are floating fake rumours, like he fled after getting the injured admitted.

“I was shocked ka yeh kya ho gaya hai mere saath, and some people just wanted me to say something about it. I was given threats by some people from the media, like if you don’t answer we will write this or that about you. Someone said that my car was impounded, which was not true, neither was the story stating that I fled after the accident, in fact I was the one who went to the police as well to report the incident… It is really unfortunate that you have to go through this grind and people’s negativity,” admits the actor.

While he will have to live with a guilt for his entire life, he is trying to do his best to continue supporting the late victim’s family.

Here, he points out an irony, saying, “His wife left this man six years back with the daughters, even his brother and the sister left since he was an alcoholic. He was living on the road, and was very malnourished. At that time, the irony was that instead of looking after the injured family member at the hospital, the wife and brother kept arguing ke paise kisko milenge. Anyway, I am trying my best to support the family and help, especially the daughters”.

“I know I will not get over this guilt, and just hope time will heal the unfortunate and traumatic scars a bit,” he concludes.