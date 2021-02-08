Rajeev Khandelwal: I don’t want to be a captive of a particular medium

From TV to films to OTT, Rajeev Khandelwal’s career has encompassed every medium and the actor wants to continue to keep experimenting and dabbling with newer projects.

“I don’t look at anything as a risk. I am a very instinctive person I am not really pre-empt what is going to happen. Be it leaving my first hit show (Kahiin to Hoga) or taking up a film like Aamir (2008). When I did the film, I was told no one was keen to be a part of it and that it was not a conventional launch,” he shares.

Khandelwal says that there have been people who have questioned his choices over the years.

“It is very difficult for me to tell the world that I do not calculate stuff before I take any call. I go by my instinct. So when I took up digital projects of course digital wasn’t that big. There were people, like my well wishers, questioning my move, but somehow because I was watching stuff on platforms. I felt that this was the future,” he says.

The 45-year-old says another reason why he took up OTT projects was because the variety that it offered to him as an actor.

“Also, the kind of people I was getting to associate with was great. I wanted to do short format series. It kind of worked for me. I didn’t think whether it would work or not. It was just another medium, I was experimenting with or dabbling in, and as long as people accept me I am happy,” explains Khandelwal, who also starred in aZee Theatreweb play, Court Martial.

While he acknowledges that OTT has become a prominent platform in the past one year amid the pandemic, the actor says he would not restrict himself to the digital space now.

“In the future also, I will dabble in some platform or the other. I don’t want to be a captive of a particular medium. I don’t want to be bound by anything. I should be accepted. When I look back and think about it I should feel happy that I could do TV, films and web. I drive strength from all this,” he concludes.