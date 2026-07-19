Rajesh Sharma discharged after hospitalisation due to insect bite on Fauzi set; actor to resume shooting soon

Actor Rajesh Sharma is feeling much better after a frightening health scare that forced him to be hospitalised earlier this week. The veteran actor has now returned to Mumbai after recovering from complications caused by an insect bite he suffered while shooting for Prabhas' upcoming film Fauzi.

Rajesh Sharma has returned home after treatment

Rajesh Sharma has returned home after treatment and is set to return to Fauzi set.

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According to India Today, Rajesh was rushed to Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria, Kolkata, after his health deteriorated, where doctors kept him under close observation. The good news is that the veteran actor has now recovered and is back home in Mumbai.

Confirming the update, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari said, "He has recovered well and has already come back to Mumbai from Kolkata, where he was hospitalised. His sugar levels had shot up, leading to complications, but he is doing well now. He will resume work in a few days," Tiwari confirmed.

How the health scare unfolded

The health scare began during the shoot of Fauzi at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. As per a statement shared earlier by actor Sudipa Chatterjee, Sharma was chatting with local technicians after pack-up when he was bitten by what is believed to be a poisonous spider or insect in an area surrounded by thick vegetation.

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{{^usCountry}} At first, the actor brushed it off as a minor bite and carried on without getting it checked. But while flying back to Kolkata, his condition took a turn for the worse. He developed a high fever and started feeling extremely restless, making it clear that something was seriously wrong. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At first, the actor brushed it off as a minor bite and carried on without getting it checked. But while flying back to Kolkata, his condition took a turn for the worse. He developed a high fever and started feeling extremely restless, making it clear that something was seriously wrong. {{/usCountry}}

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“After he came back from Hyderabad and was home he was under a fever. Unhone socha bukhar hain and mosquito bite ho sakta toh chalo ghar. And he was home then after he felt uncomfortable he went to the nearby hospital where he was admitted,” explained Sudipa to Hindustan Times.

He was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria the following day, where doctors treated him. His manager also spoke to HT a week ago and said, “Rajesh ji is better. Bahut fake news phail gya, I am with him 24X7 and aisa kuch nahin hain. The infection is still in his leg and he is getting better. I read somewhere that the infection has reached his lungs and that is not true. In another two-three days he will be fine as per his doctors.”

Indranil Khan visited Rajesh Sharma

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West Bengal minister Indranil Khan visited Rajesh Sharma at a Kolkata hospital after the actor was admitted following a health scare during a film shoot. In a picture from the visit shared on social media, Khan is seen chatting with Sharma while presenting him with a bouquet of flowers. He also wished the veteran actor a speedy recovery. “Today we visited Manipal Hospital Dhakuria and conveyed Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari dada’s best wishes to Shri Rajesh Sharma ji for his speedy recovery,” he wrote on X.

In this image received on July 10, 2026, West Bengal Sports Minister Indranil Khan and others meet actor Rajesh Sharma, who was hospitalized, in Kolkata.

Actor to resume work soon

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With the worst now behind him, Rajesh Sharma is back in Mumbai and recovering well. The actor is expected to resume shooting for Fauzi in the next few days. He was last seen in Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla alongside Akshay Kumar.