Rajesh Sharma health update: Actor a little better now after hospitalisation, says team

Actor Rajesh Sharma is recovering in a private hospital in Kolkata after developing an infection linked to a suspected insect bite. The actor had recently returned from Hyderabad, where he was working on a project featuring Prabhas. Actor Rajesh Sharma

Speaking to us about Rajesh's current condition, actor Sudipa Chatterjee says, “He’s a little better now. It’s an unknown insect bite and tests are being done and his condition is being monitored. So treatment is on and the last two days he is much better.”

Chatterjee, who was among the first to visit him in the hospital, adds, “Rajesh ji mum is very old and his sister was abroad so he is our family friend. When we got to know about this we rushed to the hospital and that’s when I also gave an earlier statement.”

“After he came back from Hyderabad and was home he was under a fever. Unhone socha bukhar hain and mosquito bite ho sakta toh chalo ghar. And he was home then after he felt uncomfortable he went to the nearby hospital where he was admitted,” explains Sudipa.

We also connected with the Bhoot Bangla actor’s assistant and manager in charge, who added, “Rajesh ji is better. Bahut fake news phail gya, I am with him 24X7 and aisa kuch nahin hain. The infection is still in his leg and he is getting better. Oi read somewhere that the infection has reached his lungs and that is not true. In another two-three days he will be fine as per his doctors.”

AICWA seeks probe After the incident came to light, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) sought an "immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation" to ensure the safety of cine workers. In a statement shared on X, the workers' body urged the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, to order a high-level probe. They demanded that the producer bear Rajesh Sharma's medical expenses and called for strict legal action if lapses are found during the investigation.

Speaking to us, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta states, “We have demanding a thorough probe, the body asked several questions as the incident raises several critical questions about working conditions on the sets.”