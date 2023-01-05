Rajesh Tailang slams Delhi Police for asking busker to stop playing music: '...this is not done'

Actor Rajesh Tailang criticised Delhi Police after a video surfaced on social media where a police officer was seen to confront a busker who was playing in a public place. The video was posted by the actor who expressed his disappointment on the behaviour of the police officer. (Also read: Sonu Sood criticised by railway for sitting on footboard of moving train: 'It's dangerous, sends wrong message to fans')

The Delhi Crime actor took to Twitter to post the clip where it can be seen that a police officer is hastily asking a busker to get away from the public place as a large crowd watches on. From the clip, it seems that the event took place in Delhi's Connaught Place. He wrote: “Watched this clip on Instagram. @DelhiPolice this is not done. These artists make our delhi more aesthetical, musical. Shame !!!” In the clip the police officer is seen stopping the busker from playing his guitar and asking him to stand up. The police officer says that the busker didn't leave him with any other way than to react like this, as he is not following the instructions. The police officer then asks the public gathered around the place to disperse.

Since then, the clip has garnered over 2 lakh views on Twitter, with many expressing their opinion on the act. One user wrote, "So many cities across the world have artists playing up on the streets and they are appreciated and never bothered by the Govt. Authorities or Police. Sadly, in India all the restrictions are imposed on common man or artists and not on Politicians spewing venom in Public. Shame!" While another said, "This is so disrespectful for an artist. Hope @DelhiPolice will apologise for this." One user even felt that the scene was similar to Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar, and said, "Reminds me of the movie Rockstar!"

Singer Ankit Tiwari, who is known for his outspoken persona has yet again left the fans with a question mark, this time, asking about busking being illegal in India. The singer expressed his disappointment with the way the busker was treated by the police officer. In his recent Instagram Story, he posted the video and questioned, “Why busking is not legal in India? He is not harming anyone with his talent.” He also added, “We should respect musicians."

Singer Ankit Tiwari also posted the clip on his Instagram Story.

Several users also felt that the action taken by the police was apt. "Majma (gathering) on road is illegal. If some accident happens same public will start asking what was Police doing. Police is doing its duty. We can ask Govt to create spaces for such artists to perform but can't allow performances on road in population dense county like India," said one user. Another replied, "Not on public thoroughfare. Take proper permission and play in an area which is marked for public gathering. If this is continued, imagine all and sundry would take over the streets and start doling out their skills whether musicians, sculptors, painters or any other skill."

Rajesh Tailang was last seen in Delhi Crime 2, which starred Shefali Shah as the head of the Delhi Police team investigating a crime, supported by an ensemble cast of Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Gopal Dutt, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Denzil Smith, Yashaswini Dayama, and Tillotama Shome. The five-episode series premiered on Netflix on August 26.

