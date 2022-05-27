Rajkumar Santoshi faces protest due to alleged non-payment of dues to Gandhi Vs Godse workers

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is facing troubles as workers on his film Gandhi Vs Godse are protesting against him for non-payment of dues for the film. A major portion of the film was shot before the pandemic broke out in 2020. (Also read: Janhvi's BFF Tanisha gives shout-out to ‘baby’ Khushi ahead of her acting debut)

Based on Asgar Wajahat's play Godse @Gandhi.com, Gandhi Vs Godse is set between 1947 and 1948. It focusses on Mahatma Gandhi towards the end of his life journey. Some workers, who were part of the film crew have alleged that they haven't been paid their dues for their work.

Slogans and posters against the filmmaker are being used for the protest on Mumbai streets. A Navbharat Times report quoted one of the posters: "Murdabad (Down with) writer-director-filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. It has been more than three years but we, the workers, have not been paid our dues. The company has money for Kazakhstan trips, and can pay the carpenter as well, but not for us - the extra setting boys. We are just being given dates. No one should work with such production designers and directors and neither should any company give them any work. They are not paying us so they stay in profit. "

FWICE general secretary Ashok Dubey confirmed the non-payment of dues but told ETimes, "We have had meetings with Santoshi and he has said that he will pay up. We got the complaint from the workers themselves. It is possible that the anti-Rajkumar Santoshi posters are being done by some antisocial elements because the workers have been informed that Santoshi will complete paying their dues in a few days time. "

Gandhi Vs Godse shows Deepak Antony as Mahatma Gandhi while Marathi actor Chinmay Mandelkar plays Nathuram Godse in the film. The movie also features Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha Santoshi. Rajkumar Santoshi and Asghar Wajahat have written the film that also stars Arif Zakaria and Pawan Chopra.

The filmmaker's last directorial venture was the Shahid Kapoor and lleana D’Cruz-starrer Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, which came out in 2013.

