Rajkumar Santoshi on why Andaz Apna Apna failed at box office: Neither Salman nor Aamir promoted, distributors got angry

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has opened up on the box office failure of his cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna and said that the stars were not available to promote the film. (Also read: Salman Khan shows off his muscles in new pool pic)

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan featured alongside Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor in the film that was released in 1994.

Asked about the box office report of Andaz Apna Apna, Rajkumar told Aaj Tak that people did not notice the film as Salman had just had his first hit Maine Pyar Kiya, which was a romantic film while Andaz Apna Apna was not one.

“Andaz Apna Apna was a completely different story, it had more comedy, adventure, and humour than romance. It was a unique film, I do not remember watching any such film (before Andaz Apna Apna). People took the time to understand this film. When the film was released 29 years ago, the distributors were also newcomers," Rajkumar said.

The filmmaker also said that "neither Salman nor Aamir was in the city to promote the film”. He added that even he was shooting somewhere else and could not promote the film. “There was no activity related to the film. There was no interaction with the media either. Whatever was to be done for the publicity of the film, that too could not be done. The distributors were also very angry." Rajkumar Santoshi also rubbished any chance of working on a remake and said that there is no scope, as "the film looks fresh even today. Whoever tries to make a remake of this evergreen film will drown because it is not possible to make such a film.”

Earlier this year, Rajkumar had talked to Hindustan Times in an interview and shared his views on Andaz Apna Apna remake in detail. He had said, “People often ask me to remake Andaz Apna Apna but I tell them ‘I cannot remake it. I can make another film in the same genre maybe, but it won’t be Andaz Apna Apna. Two young male stars with two young female stars. I have even talked to stars and they have told me that they wish to do a film like Andaz Apna Apna.”

He added, "I have worked on the subject and the title I have kept is Ada Apni Apni. In fact, I will announce the film by the year-end. People keep talking about an Andaz Apna Apna remake, but I am done with it. I am making Ada Apni Apni. Maybe it will be better than Andaz Apna Apna, I do not want to make Andaz Apna Apna a benchmark.”

