Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa ‘dance like there is no tomorrow’ in new pics from wedding functions

On Wednesday, actor Rajkummar Rao shared pictures with his wife Patralekhaa on Instagram. In the photos, the newlywed couple was seen dancing together and indeed having a blast.

Rajkummar took to Instagram to share two pictures with Patralekhaa. He captioned it, “Dance like there is no tomorrow [heart emojis]”

In the first picture, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were seen dancing together. In the second photo, which was from their glitzy pyjama party, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa looked happy while shaking a leg together.

On Tuesday, filmmaker Hansal Mehta also shared a picture from the wedding ceremony. He captioned it, “They say that the birth of a child often changes one’s fortunes for the better. His entry into my office one hot afternoon changed my life. My son, my friend, my brother, my muse @rajkummar_rao. I would imagine that to be married to my darling @patralekhaa is just what blessings from the almighty would be like. Two beautiful souls, one beautiful bond and many blessings for all the best things that life has to offer. This was truly the most joyous wedding ever, the wedding of a lifetime! #rajpatra (heart emojis)."

On November 15, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married in Chandigarh. Sharing the first photos from their wedding, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

Patralekhaa also shared pictures from the wedding. “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever,” she wrote.

