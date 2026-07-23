Rajkummar Rao deletes comment on participating in 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai' song, sparks debate

A now-deleted comment by actor Rajkummar Rao has sparked fresh discussion over his participation in last year's ‘Modi Hai’ song.

Rajkummar Rao was among the dozen actors from Bollywood who participated in the Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai song.

On Wednesday, Rao took to Instagram to voice support for the ongoing students' protest in New Delhi, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party. In the comments section, a user asked him about participating in “Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai”, which also featured other Bollywood celebrities.

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Rao responded to the user, but soon deleted the comment that stirred a social media conversation. Several users took screenshots of the same before it was taken down.

What was the comment by Rajkummar Rao?

On Rajkummar's post, user @om.ar510 commented, “I had huge respect for you man... you lost it with one propaganda song!!! I never miss any of your movies, never thought you would sold off so easily, you were supposed to lead the new generation of artists... instead!!!”

The now-deleted comment included the line, "You can never know the pressure." The remark prompted some social media users to speculate that Rao was referring to pressure to participate in the 'Modi Hai' song. However, the actor neither elaborated on what he meant nor explicitly said he had been forced or pressured into taking part in the song. He did not endorse that interpretation before deleting the comment.

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{{^usCountry}} According to screenshots shared by several social media users before the comment was deleted, Rao wrote: “I can never sell my soul brother. And one song does not define who I am, what I stand for or what my ideologies in life are. You can never know the pressure. I stand for what is right and what keeps us united as human beings. As long as my conscience is clean and I work the hardest nothing else matters. People who know me personally know who I am and hopefully one day I’ll be able to earn back your respect. I wish you luck and happiness in life. God bless you.” Rajkummar Rao's post on the protests {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to screenshots shared by several social media users before the comment was deleted, Rao wrote: “I can never sell my soul brother. And one song does not define who I am, what I stand for or what my ideologies in life are. You can never know the pressure. I stand for what is right and what keeps us united as human beings. As long as my conscience is clean and I work the hardest nothing else matters. People who know me personally know who I am and hopefully one day I’ll be able to earn back your respect. I wish you luck and happiness in life. God bless you.” Rajkummar Rao's post on the protests {{/usCountry}}

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In his post, Rao appealed for peace, dialogue and compassion amid the ongoing student protest over the NEET-UG exam paper leak case, saying that the country's progress depends on a fair education system.

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He urged both students and authorities to engage with each other through empathy and meaningful conversation rather than confrontation.

"When young people feel unheard, it is a reminder that society must listen. Every voice deserves to be heard with dignity, fairness and respect. At the same time, peace must remain our greatest strength. Violence, from any side, only deepens wounds and takes us further away from meaningful solutions. This is a moment for dialogue and compassion," Rao wrote.

The actor further said that students should be allowed to express themselves responsibly while authorities should respond with openness and empathy.

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"Let students express themselves responsibly. Let authorities respond with empathy, openness and a genuine willingness to listen. Real and lasting change is built through conversation, not confrontation. That is what is needed now--more than ever. All of us collectively want one thing: growth for our nation, and the foundation for that growth is fair education. Jai Hind," he added.

On Monday, Delhi Police cracked down on thousands of people, mostly students, who hit the streets of the capital in response to a 'Chalo Sansad' call to push for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and voice their protest against irregularities in the exam system and NEET paper leaks.

Actors such as Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Naseeruddin Shah, Imran Khan and many others have voiced support for the students and appealed for calm.