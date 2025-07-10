Rajkummar Rao on expecting first baby with Patralekhaa: ‘It will be the best phase of our lives'

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are expecting their first child, marking a new chapter in their lives. Rajkummar candidly shares that the reality of becoming parents hasn't fully sunk in yet, adding that they often check with each other, if it's really happening soon. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated each other for over a decade, and got married on November 15, 2021.

On expecting first baby

The celebrity couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the good news with their fans and friends. In a joint post, they wrote, “Baby on the way”.

On Thursday, Rajkummar caught up with Hindustan Times to share his excitement to become a father soon when he stepped out with Patralekhaa to back the #BeyondTheFilter campaign by Tourism New Zealand.

“We are absolutely thrilled, to be honest. We feel like a lot of our friends, who are parents have been telling us, that this is going to be the best phase of your life. So, we are looking forward to it. And, it's still sinking in,” Rajkummar tells us.

“Every day is a new day. We have known each other for 15 years. We have grown up together. So, we are still sometimes like, ‘what, actually, this is happening. We're going to be parents’. That being said, it is a beautiful feeling,” adds the actor.

On travelling as expecting parents

Giving insight into the pregnancy journey, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa took the first trip with their “baby” sometime back. The actor reveals that he went to New Zealand with Patralekhaa when she was expecting, and it made the experience more special.

“Apart from just being us, it was our first trip with the upcoming member of our family. And that is what makes it really special,” says Rajkummar, adding, “We have travelled so much in the past, but for the first time, it was more about an internal travel for us. Like just being there with each other”.

“Quietly sitting for hours and soaking in the beauty around us. Otherwise, you are always in a rush. We always plan so much that ‘I'm gonna do this, I'm gonna do that’. But this time, it was more about soaking in and being with each other at their,” he ends.